Army Commander reviews operational preparedness, prevailing situation in Chenab valley

Jammu: Northern Command Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Sunday reviewed the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation in hinterland bases and sensitive pockets in Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

Accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, he was briefed about the prevailing security scenario, which is peaceful and stable, the spokesman said.

He said Lt Gen Singh was also briefed on the aggressive domination of the area of responsibility being exercised by the troops to counter nefarious designs of the anti-national elements.

The spokesman said the Army commander was also briefed on initiatives that helped in bringing normalcy to the Chenab valley by undertaking mission ‘Reach Out’ after the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories on August 5.

Lt Gen Singh appreciated the coordination between the Army, the civil administration and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for bringing the situation in Doda and Kishtwar districts back to normal, where the restrictions have been removed, educational institutes are functioning normally, markets are open and people are engaged in day-to-day activities, he said.

The spokesman said the Army commander acknowledged the role of the elders and the youth for not falling prey to misinformation campaign.

He interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism, the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Singh was appreciative of the standard operating procedures instituted by the units and the formations in their area of responsibility to minimise collateral damage, he said.