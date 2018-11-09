Army Commander reviews Kishtwar security

Share Share 0 Share 0

Hideout unearthed in Shopian; M4 Carbine recovered in Tral

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh visited hinterland posts of Kishtwar and Suigarh sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation.

During the visit to the sectors, the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational and prevailing hinterland security situation and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same.

The Army Commander was also updated by the White Knight Corps Commander on current internal security situation in the Kishtwar region and measures undertook by the Army and Civil Administration for controlling the situation. He also interacted with Civil Administration Officials at Kishtwar who briefed him on the internal security situation in the region in light of unfortunate incident on November 1, 2018 wherein Anil Parihar and Ajeet Parihar were killed in a cowardly act.

The Army Commander expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and lauded the role played by the leaders of the region, elders, local populace and joint efforts of all Security Forces that helped in maintaining peace in Kishtwar and adjoining areas. He was also briefed on the actions being taken to ensure a robust counter terrorist grid to enable continued peace and stability in the region.

The Army Commander also interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their dedication to duty and high standard of professionalism. The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges was also reinforced by the Army Commander to the troops during his interaction. He exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the inimical and anti- national elements.

On the terror front in Kashmir, security forces this morning unearthed a terror hideout in Shopian district and recovered material used in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), police said.

A joint team of police and Army unearthed the hideout at Ramnagri in Shopian district following a specific tip off, a police official said.

He said incriminating material including explosives and other material used in making IEDs was recovered from the hideout. The official said police have registered a case and started investigations.

Meanwhile, the army recovered US made M4 Carbine from the gunfight site in Tral area recently and has sent the same for forensic examination to find out if the same weapon was used during the recent sniping attacks in Kashmir.

According to information received from police, the M4 Carbine with a night vision device fitted on top was recovered from Jaish-e- Muhammad terrorist Usman, the nephew of the outfit’s founder Moulana Masood Azhar, who was killed during a gunfight in Tral on October 30. Another terrorist Showkat Ahmed of Jaish-e- Muhammad was also killed with Usman. Both these terrorists were involved behind sniping attacks in which there soldiers were killed.

ADGP Munir Khan told reporters that whenever a new weapon is recovered, the same is sent for forensic testing in a laboratory at Chandigarh to corroborate and ascertain whether the same weapon was used in killing the soldiers.