Army Commander reviews Kashmir situation, meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Chief of Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, arrived here on a two-day visit to review the security situation in Kashmir in the wake of recent anti-terrorism operations in the valley.

He, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt, visited the hinterland formations in south Kashmir and was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current situation, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

“The Army commander arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit today.The (purpose of the) visit is to review the prevailing security situation in the wake of recent counter infiltration and counter terrorist operations which led to elimination of many terrorists,” he said.

Lt Gen Singh was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to minimise civilian causalities, he added.

Another terrorist killed; toll rises to 5 BARAMULLA: At least five terrorists were gunned down on Thursday by the security forces in an ongoing encounter in Rafiabad in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. On Wednesday, the security forces had killed four terrorists. The operation was later halted due to bad weather. The security forces once again started the operation on Thursday morning. This comes after security forces in another incident arrested a terrorist identified as Abdul Majid Shah, a resident of Iqbal Colony, in Pattan Baramulla in Awantipora on Tuesday. On search, arms, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from him. The terrorist was travelling in a car bearing registration number DL9CM0213, and he was on his way to meet other terrorists active in the area.

The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges was also reinforced.

Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, the Army commander exhorted all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of Kashmir, the spokesman said.

Later in the day, Lt Gen Singh called on Governor N N Vohra at Raj Bhavan. He also attended the high-level security review meeting chaired by the Governor.

According to an official spokesperson, Governor and Army Commander had extensive discussions to review issues relating to internal and external security management, particularly the recent past pattern of infiltration attempts across the LoC.

Today’s meeting is in furtherance of periodic security reviews at Governor-Army Commander level, the spokesperson added.