Army Commander discusses security with Governor

SRINAGAR: Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday.

Lt Gen. Singh briefed Governor about the overall security situation prevailing in the State and the anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the army.

Governor called for continuing the excellent real time coordination and synergy between the Security Forces and the Civil Administration.

Governor and the Army Commander also discussed the security arrangements in place for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra.