Army chopper crash lands in Reasi

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two pilots had a narrow escape when an Army chopper crash-landed on a dry riverbed after it developed a technical snag in Reasi district on Monday, officials said. The Chetak helicopter was on a training sortie from Udhampur to Reasi when it got entangled in power lines, resulting in the snag, they said. The chopper crash-landed on a dry riverbed in Rudkhud belt in Arnas area around 1130 hours, the officials said. Both the pilots on board are safe, they said. A senior Army officer said it cannot be called a crash as it was a hard landing.
