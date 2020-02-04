Army chopper crash lands in Reasi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two pilots had a narrow escape when an Army chopper crash-landed on a dry riverbed after it developed a technical snag in Reasi district on Monday, officials said.

The Chetak helicopter was on a training sortie from Udhampur to Reasi when it got entangled in power lines, resulting in the snag, they said.

The chopper crash-landed on a dry riverbed in Rudkhud belt in Arnas area around 1130 hours, the officials said.

Both the pilots on board are safe, they said.

A senior Army officer said it cannot be called a crash as it was a hard landing.