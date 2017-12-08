Army chief visits South Western command headquarters

Jaipur: Army chief General Bipin Rawat today visited South Western command headquarters here during his one-day visit.

South Western army commander Lt Gen. Cherish Mathson briefed the Army chief on military and related matters, defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said.

“During his one-day visit, the Army Chief interacted with officers of Sapta Shakti Command and complimented them for maintaining highest standards of training, operational readiness and civil military synergy,” he said.

The itinerary also included his visit to 61 Cavalry, the only horsed Cavalry Regiment of Indian Army, where he was briefed by the Commandant and he later interacted with the troops. (PTI)