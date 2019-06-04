Army Chief visits Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATRA: General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff visited the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi on Tuesday and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.
General Rawat also visited Bhairon Temple through the Passenger Ropeway, before departing for Katra. He also took Prasad at the Langar, being run by the Board on the Tarakote Marg. He was accompanied by Army officers.
Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Jagdish Mehra, Dy. CEO received the Army Chief at Tarakote Marg.
