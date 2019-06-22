Army chief visits Rajouri, reviews security situation

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, assuring material and moral support to all soldiers for enhancing operational capabilities.

The Army chief reviewed the security situation in the state and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements, a defence spokesman said.

During the visit to the forward areas, General Rawat awarded some soldiers on the spot for gallant actions on the LoC.

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, the Army chief visited troops on the LoC to review prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps, the spokesman said. He said the chief was briefed and updated by Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps and commanders on ground.

“General Rawat reviewed the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the LoC. “In addition, the COAS was also briefed on strategy to deal with inimical elements who are attempting to revive terrorism south of Pir Panjal (Jammu region), misguiding youth and attempts to radicalise the innocent youth,” the spokesman said.

He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units to ensure safe-secure environment, grasp of situation by the formation, synergy with civil administration, high morale, preparedness and mission readiness efforts by the troops, the spokesman said.