Army chief visits LoC, reviews operational readiness

Meets LG, discusses J&K security scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited troops on the Line of Control (LoC) to review prevailing situation and operational readiness, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

He said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was accompanied by General-officer-commanding, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, during his visit to LOC on Wednesday.

Gen Naravane was briefed by General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Harsha Gupta and some commanders, the spokesperson said.

The Army chief interacted with the soldiers and lauded their unwavering dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism, he said.

Gen Naravane was appreciative of the efforts put in by Northern Command to meet the challenges posed by inimical elements, the spokesperson said.

“The need to remain prepared for all contingencies was reinforced by the COAS,” the spokesperson said, adding that Gen Naravane also conveyed satisfaction on the people friendly measures undertaken by the Army.

Later, the Army chief also called on Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt Governor G C Murmu and discussed the security situation in the union territory, the spokesperson said.

Murmu appreciated the synergy between the Army, other security forces and the civil administration in maintaining law and order, he said.

Meanwhile, the Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here and discussed several important inter-related issues concerning effective management of internal and external security, particularly in the context of attempts at infiltration and the ongoing anti-terrorist operations.

He was accompanied by Lt. General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command. It was his maiden visit to J&K after becoming the Chief of the Army Staff.

The Lt Governor lauded the Indian Army’s role in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir while conducting successful anti-terrorist operations in co-ordination with the J&K Police and Central Armed Police Forces in the hinterland.