Army Chief visits forward areas in Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday visited forward areas bordering China in eastern Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gen Rawat arrived at Leh and visited forward posts in Eastern Ladakh, a defence spokesman said here.

He said the Army Chief interacted with troops serving in sub-zero temperatures.

“The Chief of Army Staff was briefed on the operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh sector. He appreciated the efforts of troops deployed in harsh weather conditions,” the spokesman said.

He said Gen Rawat’s visit has boosted the morale of soldiers deployed in difficult locations in Ladakh.