Army Chief hails force for steadfastly dealing with challenges along Pak, China border

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat has complimented his force for steadfastly facing various challenges along the eastern and western border, saying it has responded to difficult operational situations in the most “innovative” manner.

In his address at a conference of top commanders of the Army, Gen. Rawat particularly mentioned about the Army foiling operations by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control, and activities by terrorists in the hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.

The Army Commanders’ Conference from October 14-19 is carrying out a comprehensive review of the security challenges facing the country including along Jammu and Kashmir, and will firm up strategies to deal with them.

Official sources said the top commanders will review requirements of field forces deployed in tough and challenging environment and will finalise steps to address them in a time bound manner.

“Time bound completion of tasks and projects to meet the ground situation and the requirements will be the foremost priority for the Army Commanders Conference,” said a senior military official.

In his address, the Army Chief highlighted the innovativeness and ingenuity of soldiers and junior leaders in operational areas.

“It is indeed heartening to see soldiers and junior leaders respond to difficult operational situations in the most innovative manner and such ingenious approach is great enabler in successful operations along LoC and in the hinterland,” he said.

He said the operational responsibility of the force has been carried out by all ranks in the most sincere and dedicated manner resulting in foiling many BAT actions on LoC and terrorists’ action in the hinterland.