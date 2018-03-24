Army chalks out strategy to make north Kashmir terrorism-free

Share Share 0 Share 0

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: After the five foreign terrorists were killed in the 48 hour long gunfight just 8 kms away from line of Control (LoC), army on Friday took a serious initiative to boost its “synergy and coordination” amid a new strategy of making north Kashmir areas terrorism free in the months ahead.

On Friday, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Chinar Corps Lt General, A K Bhatt chaired a security review meeting of various agencies including police at Pohrupet in north Kashmir.

“The aim of this review of security situation was to strengthen the synergy among all agencies engaged in counter-terrorism operations, which has resulted in the elimination of a large number of terrorists with minimum collateral damage in recent times,” the spokesman said.

A peaceful security environment would facilitate development, disruption-free educational calendar, promotion of tourism sector and new employment opportunities.

He said that north Kashmir, once the hub of foreign terrorists, has been turned around with a relatively stable security environment due to the joint efforts of the security forces and seamless cooperation and coordination among them.

“The Chinar Corps commander along with IGP Kashmir undertook an aerial survey of the area prior to the meeting,” the spokesman said.

The senior officers asked the officers on the ground to continue to harmonise their endeavours to make north Kashmir terrorism-free.

“They also emphasised on continued efforts to minimise collateral damage during operations and positive engagement with the youth to ensure peace and tranquility in the region,” the spokesman said.