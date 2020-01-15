Army celebrates Sainik Diwas

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The Army on Tuesday celebrated January 14, 2020, as Poorav Sainik Diwas at Brigade Auditorium in the memory of Ist Army Chief Gen M. Karyapa. Over 80 ex-servicemen of Nowshera took part besides other important persons.

The Brigade Commander hailed the services of ex-servicemen and listened to the problems being faced by them. He also informed them about various schemes launched by the government for the welfare of ex-servicemen.