Army celebrates Raksha Bandhan

STATE TIMES NEWSNAGROTA: Army Jawans of White Knight Corps celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Nagrota Military Station with great fervour and gaiety. Dainik Jagran Newsgroup, through its special initiative on eve of Raksha Bandhan, handed over Rakhis to Jawans received from school children and Awam across the nation. The initiative to celebrate the festival of love and bonding between a brother and a sister is regularly being undertaken by Dainik Jagran group to mark solidarity and respect to soldiers, deployed far away from their families. The initiative by the newsgroup was reciprocated by Army with enthusiasm by Jawans by tying up Rakhis received from entire country. Army personnel wished all the sisters health and happiness and also prayed for their success. The gesture by Awam is a true reflection of positive mindset towards the army.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’: Penguin announces book on Indian cinema legend
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper