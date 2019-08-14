Army celebrates Raksha Bandhan

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: Army Jawans of White Knight Corps celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Nagrota Military Station with great fervour and gaiety.

Dainik Jagran Newsgroup, through its special initiative on eve of Raksha Bandhan, handed over Rakhis to Jawans received from school children and Awam across the nation. The initiative to celebrate the festival of love and bonding between a brother and a sister is regularly being undertaken by Dainik Jagran group to mark solidarity and respect to soldiers, deployed far away from their families.

The initiative by the newsgroup was reciprocated by Army with enthusiasm by Jawans by tying up Rakhis received from entire country. Army personnel wished all the sisters health and happiness and also prayed for their success. The gesture by Awam is a true reflection of positive mindset towards the army.