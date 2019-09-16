Army celebrates Hindi Diwas

STATE TIMES NEWSNOWSHERA: ‘Hindi Diwas’ was celebrated by Army at Kalal village with an aim to promote the National language, Hindi. The event was conducted at Girls Middle School, Seri wherein total of 57 Students and five teachers of Girls Middle School, Seri participated in the event. Teachers, Students and other prominent individuals shed light on the history and significance of Hindi language. The event received an overwhelming response and was appreciated by all.
