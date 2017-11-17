Army busts militant hideout in Kishtwar

Jammu: Acting on specific information, the security forces today busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district and recovered arms and ammunition, a defence spokesman said.

Two Chinese pistols with two magazines and five rounds, a .303 rifle with one magazine and 10 cartridges and one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher with five grenades were recovered in the joint raid launched by the Army and the police, he said.

The area was cordoned off and meticulously searched leading to the discovery of the cave in the forests of Naidgam, approximately 15 km north of Kishtwar, that was used by terrorists during the peak of militancy, the official said.

The security forces will continue their operations to keep Kishtwar district safe, the spokesman added.

PTI