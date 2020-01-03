Army begins English speaking, personality development classes for women

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Army has been actively involved in reconstruction and reconciliation of the society in a post conflict scenario apart from containing insurgency in Jammu & Kashmir. It is categorically being done through various social welfare initiatives to develop an alternate self- sustained way of life.

In continuing the same spirit Army has commenced a Personality Development Course for girls and women of far flung areas of Kishtwar District. A total of 30 women will undergo the one month course at Youth Employment Guidance Node, Kishtwar. The personality development course will help the candidates to improve their personality traits and skills such as effective speaking, good dressing sense, communication skills and tackling of interviews and group discussions. The course will also enhance leadership and interpersonal skills and make the girls / women more eloquent and refined. At the end of the course, participants will be awarded certificates form National Skill Development Council. Speaking on the opening ceremony, the locals and girls / women expressed their gratitude towards the Army for the noble initiative. The attendees said that this platform provided by the Army will enhance their leadership and interpersonal skills and make them more eloquent and refined.