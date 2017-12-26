Army avenges Rajouri attack; kills 3 Pak soldiers

Agency

NEW DELHI: Pakistan media on Monday claimed that three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed when India responded to the neighbouring country’s ceasefire violations.

The retaliation by the Indian Army took place in Rakhchikri in Pakistan’s Rawlakot sector. One Pakistani soldier has also been injured, Dawn News reported, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The action comes within 48 hours of the attack along LoC in Rajouri District in which four soldiers, including a Major, were martyred after Pakistan army violated ceasefire norms.

India strongly retaliated to the attack, killing a Pakistani sniper during cross-border firing in Jhangar Sector on Saturday.

Indian and Pakistan troops traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Sunday. Pakistan Army used mortars, automatics and small firearms to target Indian positions on the LoC in the Shahpur area.