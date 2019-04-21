Army anticipates surge in infiltration bids in summer

Share Share 0 Share

SPECIAL REPORT

JAMMU: As peak summer season is approaching, the Indian army is anticipating a sudden surge in infiltration bids from across the Line of Control in the weeks ahead.

As compared to the previous year, the first quarter of year 2019 has recorded a north ward trend in the overall incidents of terror related violence and ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per recent assessment of the security apparatus in the State, “The first two rounds of Lok Sabha polls have passed off peacefully in Baramulla and Srinagar parliamentary constituencies in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu and Udhampur seats in the Jammu region with no major incident of violence but the ground reports suggested that the Army is anticipating fresh infiltration bids in the coming weeks”.

Every year, as snow starts melting along the mountain passes, the 750-km long Line of Control becomes active across the State. Pakistani Rangers along the International Border also try and push infiltrators via water bodies in the region.

To prevent fresh infiltration bids, the Army and Border Security Force have been deployed along the three-tier ring in adequate numbers to prevent any fresh infiltration by the armed terrorists via Loc/IB.

According to the Army sources, there seems to be no change in the attitude of the neighbouring country despite its army suffering heavy losses in strong retaliatory action along the LoC in recent months.

Referring to the infiltration attempts along the IB/ LoC and the infrastructure raised on that side for facilitating the terrorists, official sources claimed that the terror infrastructure and terrorist training camps were still intact on that side and attempts to push hardened terrorists are also continuing.

Senior security officers have been regularly reviewing the security ‘bandhobast’ in the State to defeat nefarious designs of terror outfits operating from the Pakistani soil.