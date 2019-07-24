Armed wing backbone of J&K Police: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh said that Armed Police wing is the backbone of J&K Police with having highest number of personnel on its roll, who are doing their duties at multiple places and are entrusted with multiple tasks.

Reviewing functioning of Armed Police Wing at Armed Police Headquarters (APHQ), Karan Nagar, Srinagar, the DGP complimented Armed Police for handling law and order, security and other multifarious jobs in the State and currently having huge deployment in Shri Amarnath Yatra including Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) and also praised the role of Armed Police in counter insurgency grid.

The DGP, while complementing the role of MRTs in rescuing hundreds of the Yatris, said that Governor Satya Pal Malik and Advisors of the Governor have hailed the role of these MRTs. Their role has been highlighted by the national media and Yatris, he added.

While congratulating Armed Police personnel SgCT Nazir Ahmad and SgCT Falil Singh for scaling the Mount Everest and also other personnel who have brought laurels to the Police by winning medals, the DGP impressed that more and more attention must be given to the Central Sports teams.