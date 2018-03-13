Armed men rob bank official of Rs 6 lakh in Kulgam

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A group of armed men on Monday looted Rs 6 lakh from the personal vehicle of a bank manager who was on his way to his office in south Kashmir’s Kulgam District, police said.

The official, who was on his way from Kulgam to his branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Kapran carrying Rs 6 lakh cash in his personal vehicle, was allegedly intercepted by a group a four gunmen, a police official said.

He said the official was beaten up by the armed men before they took away the cash and fled the spot.

Police have started investigations into the incident.