Arjunveer sings to bring smile on face of orphan kids

JAMMU: In a bid to bring smiles on the faces of kids living in orphanages this festive season, a group of good Samaritans associated with Strings organised cultural programme at Amphalla Orphanage.

6-yr-old, Arjunveer, the youngest members of the group, said, “We wanted to bring smile on their faces. And convey message that they are not alone. We all are with them. ”

Another group member Sahib said this festive season they had resolved to spend quality time with children of orphanage homes. ” And we chose to be with them on this festival as childhood memories of Diwali encompasses the best time of the year in everyone’s life,” he added.

Arjunveer entertained youngsters by singing popular numbers. Idea behind celebrating this festival of lights with these kids was to bring along colours of joy, caring and giving.