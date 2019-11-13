Arjun Kapoor clocks 11 mn followers on Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor thanked his fans for their love after he crossed the 11 million follower-mark on Instagram.

The 34-year-old actor on Tuesday expressed gratitude toward his tribe on the photo-video sharing platform.

“Thank you for your love,” wrote Arjun.

His bio reads: “Son, Brother, Friend & Actor (All 4 work in progress) They say time is money, they lie. Time is life. (sic)”

The actor will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus, “Panipat”.

Arjun’s future projects include the Hindi remake of Tamil hit “Comali”, an untitled family dramedy with Rakul Preet Singh, among others. (PTI)