Are there three blueprints of one reality?

The one and only blueprint of Reality is given by Ved Vyasa in his Brahma Sutra, which enunciates the quintessence of the Vedas including the Upanishads, as interpreted by Ved Vyasa. The Brahma Sutra has been universally accepted as the manual of Vedanta. Having researched the Brahma Sutra for 15 years, i have been referring to the commentaries of all three great acharyas –Shankaracharya, Ramanujacharya and Madhavacharya. Studying what Ved Vyasa conveyed through his Sutra, and the syntax and semantics of the words used therein, and using the customary techniques of deciphering a sutra, i find no reference to Advaita or Vishishtadvaita therein.

My objective opinion is that Ved Vyasa, on the basis of Vedic teachings, has propounded monotheism and elaborated on it in his Mahabharata, Bhagavat Purana and other Puranas. All three great acharyas were ardent followers of Ved Vyasa’s monotheism and they had no difference of opinion about religion. A person’s religion is not what he propagates, but what he practises.

Madhavacharya in his Bhashya has briefly given the correct import of the Sutras and supported them by extracts from shruti and smriti.

Somehow, Madhavacharya’s commentary has received scant attention from scholars, perhaps because he has not claimed to propound any new doctrine.

He has simply explained what Ved Vyasa said. His philosophy is called ‘Dvaitavada’, but he himself called it as ‘Tattvavada,’ meaning philosophy of Reality. The other two acharyas were obliged to offer different interpretations of the Brahma Sutra on account of extraneous historical circumstances.

A Sutra by definition makes a clear and unambiguous statement. So it cannot be interpreted to yield different viewpoints. Yet, most scholars enthusiastically discuss and debate the different interpretations of Brahma Sutra by the three acharyas. These scholarly discussions appear superfluous, perhaps to be taken with a pinch of salt. Hardly anyone is ready to look at what Ved Vyasa conveyed through his Brahma Sutra.

Many scholars take Shankaracharya’s commentary on the Brahma Sutra as being sacrosanct, since he has established therein his Advaita philosophy on the strength of the Upanishads.

S Radhakrishnan says: “Different commentators starting with particular beliefs, force their views into the Upanishads and strain their language so as to make it consistent with their own special doctrines… The Upanishads had no set theory of philosophy or dogmatic scheme of theology to propound. They hint at the truth, but not as yet in

science or philosophy.