Are Indians materialistic or spiritual?

Philosophers were more engrossed in metaphysics and the other world, the after life, than in the material, worldly life. According to them, the pursuit of Moksha, liberation, was the sole goal of the Indian way of life.

But nothing could be more deceptive than this. The fact is that even a casual perusal of classical Indian literature proves the Indian’s deep concern with ‘this world, material prosperity, and sensual pleasures’.

Indian people have always craved for name, fame, and immortality. ‘No other people prayed more fervently than Indians for long life, progeny, and perpetuation of their works and thought in this world’. According to Satchidananda Murty, pursuit of political power, and glory, ‘good, wholesome, tasty food, gold and diamonds, silks and scents, Aishvarya and Vaibhava’ always attracted the Indian mind. What to talk of the laity, even the Brahmajnanis – possessors of the highest form of knowledge, who ipso facto knew the illusory and ephemeral nature of the world and worldly pleasures – also sought prosperity, good food and conjugal life. Indian thinkers never praised poverty or glorified deprivation.

On the other hand, Artha, material wealth and prosperity, and Kama, fulfilment of desires including carnal passions, were considered to be so important that they included them in the Purusharthas, aims of life. The other two were Dharma and Moksha.

Dharma is the regulative principle in the case of Artha and Kama. It ordains that one should fulfil one’s desires and earn as much as one is capable of, but within the rules and regulations set by society. At the level of Moksha, Dharma is a constitutive principle. One cannot attain Moksha or liberation without Dharma. The Indian mindset is not idealistic; rather, it is pragmatic. It is not interested in pursuing activities which are ‘immediately useless and do not yield any practical results’.

Being pragmatic, the Indian mind takes to descriptive and classificatory science, medicine, technology, and engineering as a duck takes to water. They were so obsessed with the practical and immediately useful that they took interest only in those fields of knowledge which gave them power and were related to the art or technique of realising power.

For Indians, the idea of knowledge for its own sake was alien. Even the aim of their philosophy is Self-knowledge and Self-realisation and not just hair splitting. Its goal is to transform life, perform social duties in order to unite human beings with the bond of love into single humanity. The boons they sought from gods were good looks, perfect health, fame, enjoying the goods and pleasures of life. Only to satisfy the pleasures they missed in life, they prayed for swarga, heaven, where they could enjoy an uninterrupted good lifestyle with all material comforts.