Are Hindus safe in India- that is Hindustan that is Bharat?

RAJ DALUJA

JAMMU: “Muslims in India may just number 15 crore but they can overpower 100 crore people from the majority (Hindu) community”, this was not just a rant by the former Muslimeen MLA from Byculla Mumbai Waris Pathan a week ago as Indian media is trying to make out but reflection of the motivation of radicalized Muslims across the country, appeased and pampered by pseudo secularists for the past over seven decades. This thought is being injected to the crores of radicalised people, aging from four years to octogenarian Dadis and Naanis currently sitting in Dharna in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh with leaders like Salman Khurshid chanting in rhythm after a toddler ‘Dekhna Hai Zor Kitna Bazuue Kaatil Mein Hai’. Pathan’s open threat is not a cause of concern for sickularists like former Home Minister P Chidambaram, who threatened huge mass movement on 18 February 2020 if any Muslim was sent to detention camps in case the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act. So these pseudo politicians demonstrate their scant regard for even the Apex court of India, in case the judgment is not in favour of radicals. This has to be-because of the decades of mindset in Indian political class which feels constrained to ‘disassociate itself from Hindu interest’. Otherwise, how come the executive head of the country could dare openly pamper a particular community. On 9 December 2006, Dr Manmohan Singh in his capacity as Prime Minister had said that plans for minorities, particularly Muslims, must have the first claim on resources so that benefits of development reach them equitably. As if it was not enough, his Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde had on 1 October 2013 written to all the Chief Ministers, asking them to ensure that no innocent Muslim youth was wrongfully detained thereby inferring that there was nothing wrong in detaining the innocent youth of other communities.

The ugly, preposterous and dangerous mindset of the pseudo secularists has emboldened radical segment of a particular community to such an extent that they take pride in threatening, intimidating and challenging the Hindus brazenly and openly. Another former MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi had said in 2012-‘Remove police for 15 minutes, we will finish off 100 crore Hindus”.

Bangladesh writer Taslima Nasreen was perhaps right in her comments over the threat, saying that Owaisi is trying to indoctrinate the Muslims of India and such speeches will produce thousands of Kasabs. Aren’t such comments prophetic given the threat emanating from a so-called intellectual radical from JNU, the man behind Shaheen Bagh protest, who is reported to have said in viral videos, “Ab Waqt Ye Hai Ki Hum Gair Musalmanon Ko Bolen Ki Agar Hamdard Ho, Toh Hamari Sharton Pe Aake Khade Ho. Agar Hamari Sharton Pe Nahi Khade Ho Sakte, Toh Hamdard Nahi”. In another video, he is being heard saying, “Main Pehle Bhi Keh Chuka Hun Ki Agar 5 lakh Log Hon Hamare Paas organised, to Hum Hindustan Aur Assam Ko permanently cut Kar Sakte Hain. Permanently Nahi, Toh Kam Se Kam Ek Aad mahine K Liye Toh Kar Hi Sakte Hain.”

And, irony of these chilling developments is that the so-called pseudo secularists and conscious keepers of India describe such kind of statements as ‘freedom of speech’, and part of ‘participatory democracy’. On the contrary when the oppressed members of the majority community speak out their miseries and agonies, they are called intolerant. It is not to demonise one community. The rabble rousers are in every community. They are needed to be condemned and booked for their inflammatory and hate speeches. However, selective approach serves as oxygen to hate mongers of a particular community, who are these days calling shots in major metropolitan cities across the country in the name of freedom of speech. Indoctrination is galore all over, which is being displayed under the shadow of tricolour and amid the chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. The motivated elements leave no opportunity in furthering their communal agenda and propagating divide India doctrine, funded by the promoters of Ghazwa-e- Hind. Lately the scenario is fast changing. The radicalised among peace loving Muslims are traversing on the dangerous path, touching the border line of Ghazwa-e-Hind or the final battle of India, an Islamic term mentioned in some Hadiths in particular predicting a final and last battle in India and as a result, a conquest of the whole Indian subcontinent by the so-called Jihadis. Slowly and subtly, the radicalised influence is hovering over the socio-political landscape of the country with so-called and self-styled representatives of Muslims in politics and civil society running counter narratives on all important national issues. These machinations, together with, ready support coming from pseudo secularists raise a piquant question. Are Hindus safe in India-that is Bharat and that is Hindustan?

(To be concluded)