Archives depicting Dogra culture and heritage dumped at Kala Kendra

Fate of over 3,000 bundles comprising 42,000 files shifted to Kala Kendra is in lurch. There are approximately eight lakh historical files so far preserved in the Archives since the days of Maharajas in the Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex.

These precious ancient records depict the various eras of rules.

It is necessary to maintain temperature to preserve this record. Besides, the record needs to be handled with extra care. Presently, the record comprises of about 3,000 odd Bastas (bundles) which comprises of Persian record (1724 – 1892 AD), Army record (1885 – 1947), Food and supply (1945 – 1950), Health (1940 – 1969), Home (1913 – 1965) and other precious Dogra record.

These records are priceless as far as Dogra culture and heritage is concerned and one cannot take risk of any mishandling. As far as Kala Kendra is concerned there is no such provision for temperature and humidity control and other facilities required to preserve these records reports STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma.