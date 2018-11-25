Archives Department to set up Regional Museum at Kargil

Share Share 0 Share 0

KARGIL: The Registering Officer Antiquities Ladakh Region has informed the general public that the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museum is planning to set up a regional museum in Kargil.

It has further been stated in the notice that LAHDC Kargil has allotted 3 kanals of prime land in Kargil town for this purpose, and the Department is approaching the Ministry of Culture for funds to start the construction work of the proposed museum.

As a precondition for such grants from the Ministry of Culture, the department needs to have artefacts relevant to the theme of the museum.

Accordingly humble request has been made to the people having interest in culture and heritage to come forward and donate artifacts related to pastoral and agricultural lifestyle of Ladakh and adjoining regions like jewellery, traditional household items of the past, traditional, agricultural and household implements and items depicting age old trade relations of Kargil with adjoining areas and Central Asian countries, Eastern China and Tibet, particularly areas falling on the famed Silk Route.

All these items can be deposited in the office of LAHDC Kargil and Registering Officer Archives Leh against proper receipt.

Anybody wishing to give items against consideration may also approach these offices so that matter for purchasing the artifacts can be placed before the expert committee.