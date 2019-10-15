Archana selected for Newton Bhabha PhD Placement Programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Archana Bhat, working as a PhD scholar in Genome Research Laboratory of School of Biotechnology, University of Jammu under the supervision of Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, was selected for Newton Bhabha PhD Placement Programme 2018-19. British Council in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Biotechnology (DBT), supports Newton Bhabha Fund. The programme aims to develop individual capacity of PhD scholars by offering short term (2-4 months) placement at United Kingdom or Indian Higher Education or Research institutes. This programme promotes Science and innovation partnership between two countries.

Archana availed her four month internship at Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) under the Supervision of Dr Rattan S Yadav. She learnt latest Plant Molecular biology and Genetic Engineering techniques during her stay. She also gave a presentation at 9th Aberystwyth Bioinformatics Workshop and presented a poster in 2019 Aberystwyth Post Graduation Conference. She was invited to attend Science and Policy Making Summit in River Room at Westminster on behalf of British Council.

Archana has joined her parent Institute after completing her internship and would augment her research with the latest techniques that she learnt during her stay at UK.