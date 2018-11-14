Aquatic ecosystems of J&K call for rehabilitation

Share Share 0 Share 0

Prof. (Dr.) R. D Gupta

Eutrophication is converting the lakes into marshes and furtheron towards peat formation and ultimate obliteration of the lakes. Technologies available from world over under similar conditions should be studied and applied judiciously in our situation. While a biological control of weed may be considered and evolved, the use of any weedicide would be a most negative approach and as such has to be guarded against.

5. Development of Catchment Areas as Recreational and Picnic Spots : Instead of allowing the catchments to degrade and deteriorate further, plans should be drawn to develop them aesthetically by intensive tree planting measure, introducing ornamental trees and flowering shrubs and herbs. This is possible only if the areas are protected against grazing and other human interference. This will promote tourism. The tourist will be delighted to find a densely forested catchment with wild animals and birds. Aquatic ecosystems-based tourism has been a bright historic and traditional development.

6. In the management of our water bodies much could be learnt from Switzerland and Scandanavian countries. Their technologies will surely be helpful.

7. While the Nilnag Lake is almost obliterated and is more a marsh now, it can still be rehabilitated through these measures :-

(i) Protect the vegetation of the catchment. The catchment area be fenced as it is a small area. Fencing will exclude all biotic interferences.

(ii) Restore the lake to its original, natural size as has been done in Sanasar Lake. Deweeding and excavation should be done.

(iii) Define the boundary of the lake and construct a boundary wall of stone or brick masonary providing paths all along for tourist and also resting points at a few places.

(iv) Create a beautiful landscape around.

(v) Village wastes should not be dumped in the lake. They should be disposed away from the lake.

8. Mansar and Surinsar Lakes need much of the same measures for their rehabilitation as for the Nilnag Lake given above. The situations and the factors of the locality are identical. These lakes are also being encroached, polluted and damaged in every way. Closing of their catchments to grazing and other human interferences is the basic measure as also the protection of vegetation against fire. Diversion of urban wastes is most essential. Protection wall all along the periphery will improve the situation. Creation of a beautiful landscape around these lakes will promote tourism.

9 Active cooperation and participation of the local people should be sought. They should be motivated to understand that these developments are for their benefits and they sould contribute emotionally in their development. In the first instance, they should refrain from any act which will damage the site further and then in the second place they should come out enthusiastically to welcome rehabilitation plan.

10. The development of aquatic ecosystem should be oriented towards promotion of tourism. Infrastructures should be created for tourists’ rest and relaxation and refreshment. There should be neat and clean eating places.

11. Our ultimate aim in the rehabilitation plan of water bodies should be to restore them to their original glory as is described in the travelogues of European travellers, naturalists, scientists, botanists, zoologists, geologists, soil scientists, environmentalists, poets and philosophers. And in the writings of the Mughal Period which speak of bountiful nature, of crystal clear streams and lakes of dense forests and wildlife, meadows and wild flowers, thrilling waterfalls and gushing springs.

12. All these natural resources are renewable and we can rehabilitate them if we have a strong political will and strong professional will of the concerned government departments like forest, soil conservation, municipal corporations, municipalities, rural development, agriculture, horticulture, floriculture etc.

(Concluded)

(The author is Ex-Chief Scientist, Krishi Vigyan Kendra – cum – Associate Dean, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu)