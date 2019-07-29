APS BD Bari hosts Inter-APS Cluster-I Football Tournament

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Army Public School (APS) BD Bari on Monday hosted opening ceremony of the three-day long Inter-Army Public Schools (Cluster-I) Football Tournament.

The opening ceremony of the tournament was attended by the Chief Guest, Brig Shailesh Sati, Chairman APS BD Bari along with Neeta Rawal, Principal APS BD Bari and other dignitaries.

In all, eight football teams from various Army Public Schools of Jammu Cluster-I are participating in this event.

After the Oath taking Ceremony, Chief Guest Brig Shailesh Sati declared the tournament open by rolling the ball in the ground.

The Chief Guest encouraged the young players to play with true sportsman spirit. He emphasised on healthy competition among the players and wished them good luck. The teams are divided into two pools-Pool A and Pool B each comprising four teams.

In Pool A, in the first phase of the tournament, the match between APS Jammu Cantt and APS Ratnuchak ended in a draw with one goal each whereas APS Damana scored four goals against APS Miran Sahib.

In the second phase, APS Jammu Cantt defeated APS Miran Sahib by 4-0 goals whereas APS Damana won the match against APS Ratnuchak by 2-1 goals.

In Pool B, in the first Phase, APS Samba made a lead of 2-0 goals against APS Sunjwan and APS Kaluchak won by 3-1 goals against APS BD Bari. In the second phase, the match between APS Samba and APS Kaluchak was ended in a draw and APS BD Bari won the match against APS Sunjwan by 13-0 goals.