Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

I extend my appreciations to the Apex Court to come forward setting a deadline of two-week for the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to complete its enquiry against CBI Director Alok Verma under the supervision of retired Judge. Once again the Supreme Court handled the matter and stepped up to repay the premier agency of the country, Central Bureau of Investigation, (CBI) its credibility and autonomy. I expect hopefully that after the verdict of Supreme Court everything will return to normal. I request Supreme Court to put some strict measures in place for the government so that it could not interfere in independent agencies of the country.

Mohd Rahmani,

Delhi.