Appointments, transfers pivotal to justice system; interference doesn’t augur well: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the appointment and transfer of judges are pivotal to the administration of justice and any interference does not augur well for the institution.

The apex court made the observations after it decided to keep the plea of the Gujarat High Court Advocate Association pending in which it had sought a direction to the Centre to implement the recommendations of the Supreme Court’s Collegium with regard to transfer of Bombay High Court judge Justice Akil Kureshi.

The Supreme Court’s Collegium headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had earlier recommended to the Centre to appoint justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Later, it recommended Justice Kureshi to be appointed as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

“Appointments and transfers go to the root of the administration of justice and where judicial review is severely restricted. Interference in system of administration of justice does not augur well for the institution,” it said while keeping the plea of bar body pending. (PTI)