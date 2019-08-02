Appointments of four candidates cancelled

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday order cancellation of appointment of four candidates for the post of Inspector, Finance Department (State Cadre). “Finance Department vide Notice dated April 18, 2019 offered one final opportunity to four appointees who did not join within the stipulated time to report in the State Taxes Department and also furnish reasonable justification for cause of delay within ten days of issuance of the notice but in response to the notice issued by Finance Department, the State Taxes Department, J&K, Srinagar vide communication No. 302-Adm/248-49/CST dated May 14, 2019 informed that none of the candidates responded to the notice served by Finance Department,” reads the order issued by A.K Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department. “Therefore, sanction is hereby accorded to the cancellation of appointments ab-initio of the four candidates issued vide Government Order No. 70-FD of 2019 dated January 29, 2019,” it added. The four candidates whose appointment have been cancelled include Mubark Ahmad, Aman Preet Singh Raina, Numan Khan and Ishfaq Afzal.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shilpa Shetty returns to acting with ‘Nikamma’
Orthopaedic camp conducted
I am platform agnostic now: Saif Ali Khan
I’m coming back to India: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper