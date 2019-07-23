Appointments in Jammu University-Time to act

Rajan Gandhi

JAMMU: History is silent spectator to the fact that those who work for excellence with a zeal to serve have created institutions of excellence with reputation, curriculum to such levels that they make transparency and credibility of the institution their motto to be maintained at any cost. But with University of Jammu all these things are mere words only with practically no significance in practice. Being a non industrialized state specifically youth of Jammu have very limited job opportunities. In such a scenario any local level job opportunity has to be in a transparent manner so that no finger is raised and best talent gets the opportunity to serve. But a peek into appointments and the process followed in Jammu University really disappoints one to such an extent that one really wonders is this really a NAAC A+ accredited university. Adhoc appointments are done to adjust own wards/relatives is the harsh truth which nobody can deny. Despite alarming teacher to student ratio prevalent in the university no serious efforts have been undertaken to plug the gap and situation has come to such a precarious point that faculty of other departments are made guide of the PhD scholars.

A peek into some specific cases, in February 2008, one Dr. Vivek Sharma was appointed on a consolidated salary of RS 15,000 for a period of one year despite the fact that he was number two in the merit list prepared by selection committee and number one candidate Pallavi Sachdeva was surprisingly neither issued appointment letter nor was she informed about her selection by any other means as such how number two candidate got appointment letter issued is still a mystery as no inquiry was ever done to fix the responsibility and nab the culprit. The appointment order of Dr Vivek was manipulated and the word ‘initially’ which was not in the minutes of the selection committee was inserted in the appointment order. The muck did not stop here itself as Dr Vivek Sharma was regularized within seven months of his contractual appointment in the 94th Jammu University Syndicate Meeting held in September 2008.

Jammu University also advertised two permanent posts of Project officers in CCEE (now department of Lifelong Learning) in 2007 and three candidates namely Dr Pallavi (same Pallavi who was denied appointment at Kathua Campus), Dr Bharti and Sandeep Singh were appointed for a period of one year on contract basis with a consolidated salary of fifteen thousand per month each instead of selecting two permanent candidates totally against the UGC guidelines. Their contract was extended merely on the basis of recommendation of concerned HoD again flouting all norms. Neither was there any readvertisement for the posts nor same duly constituted committee or any other duly selection committee or JU syndicate or University Council were referred to grant extension to all three. Meanwhile Dr Bharti filed a writ in High Court in year 2009 and Dr Pallavi and Dr Sandeep Singh in the year 2012 for their regularization. However regularization claims of Dr Bharti and Dr Pallavi were officially rejected by two registrars on October 4, 2011 and November 5, 2014 respectively but no decision was taken on the regularization claim of Dr Sandeep Singh. For seven long years Jammu University did not file any objections in aforesaid two writ petitions and surprisingly no action was taken against either the Legal Councils or Incharge legal cell for obvious reasons. Then suddenly University took a U-turn and both of them were regularized in the 109th JU Syndicate meeting held on January 25, 2016.

Meanwhile, another post of programme officer was advertised in the Department of Life Long Learning in the year 2013, 41 candidates applied and 31 were found eligible however to adjust Dr Sandeep Singh Jammu University got NOC to cancel the ongoing recruitment process of aforesaid from FA (Universities) and Singh was regularized in 110th University Syndicate and through 81st JU Council by throwing all the UGC rules to dust and it was contrary to decision of Chancellor’s own decision dated March 28, 2015 and even in utter violation of Supreme Court guidelines/directions which clearly states one cannot increase the vacancies than advertised. Interestingly, Dr Sandeep Singh withdrew his service writ petition from the court after 13 months of his illegal regularization.

But strange is the case of Dr. Sapna Sharma who was appointed as a Lecturer in Sociology (tenure post for a period of two years) with one year on probation. However, the word “On Probation” was omitted while issuing the appointment letter and was never put forth to Chancellors office for ten long years. Meanwhile before the end of two year contract 67th University Council meeting was held on February 25, 2008 and was decided to extend the contract till the same was sanctioned by UGC. One tenure post of Reader (now called Associate Professor) in Sociology which was advertised on June 2, 2006 remained unfilled. The selection committee had recommended that the position of Reader be re advertised. However, the University never re-advertised this position and downgraded the aforesaid post and Dr. Hema Gandotra was selected on August 22, 2007 on tenure instead of adjusting Dr. Sapna. Again UGC sanctioned one post of Assistant Professor in Sociology vide advertisement dated September 8, 2011 and Dr Sapna as well as Dr Hema both applied for the same and Dr Hema was selected ignoring the mandatory UGC guidelines of ‘Objective Criteria’ during the interview. Jammu University failed to supply individual score sheet of each member to explain the criteria for judging the inter-se merit of the candidates. Dr Sapna had far superior claim as she was in higher pay band and had more experience, she had five publications to her credit including one book, to her credit she had three International Academic visits, she had supervised four M.Phil candidates as such even if Dr Sapna was awarded minimum marks she would have got selected. The injustice to Dr Sapna was again done when she appeared for interview held in 2012 in which duly constituted selection committee could not come to ‘consensus’ in an Objective Criteria and individual information and achievements of Dr. Sapna were deliberately concealed to deny her selection. After completion of seven years Dr Sapna approached FA Universities who recommended her regularization but before the formal appointment letter could be issued he got transferred and things were again sabotaged to deny regularization to Dr Sapna. The matter is in court right now. The University even challenged the decision of the SIC in the High Court vide OWP 285/2018 stating therein that University of Jammu will suffer an irreparable loss and injury which cannot be compensated by any means whatsoever if the copies of the legal opinion obtained in the regularization matter of Dr Pallavi, Dr Bharti and Dr Sandeep is given to Dr Sapna and further it will be like opening of a Pandora box of such cases which means many more appointments under scanner. Ultimately arbitrary decisions are a normal routine in JU at the whims and fancies of higher ups, merit is not the criteria.

Another interesting fact is that SVO initiated a probe for purchase of library books amounting to crores from the selected vendors without adhering to the codal formalities and medical books were also purchased allegedly for the daughter of a university employee who also headed legal wing of Jammu University at one time. Jammu University immediately swung into action and went to court with a plea that being an autonomous body, the varsities in state do not come under the ambit of SVO as they are autonomous bodies. Conviction of Ex-VC, Registrar of SKUAST recently by Special Judge Anti Corruption after investigation by SVO and registration of FIRs by SVO against Kashmir University employees very well contradicts the point how University of Jammu is out of purview of SVO. However, on the other hand Jammu University again went to HC for police help/intervention for maintaining law and order inside campus as such what suits JU is law otherwise JU is out of its purview. Even Governor’s Secretariat has subjected absorption of above mentioned three Assistant Professors of Life Long Learning to scrutiny and put their career advancements to hold till final outcome of the matter. But the question is despite all these criminal goof ups by University till now no one has been taken to task especially Registrars who ultimately write the minutes of selection committee. JU is neither accountable to SVO, nor police or UGC or Chancellor then to whom is University answerable? They do not reply to queries of UGC, concealing facts from the Chancellor and challenging SVO authority. Post of Registrar is officiating only since 2003, even today all important three tenure posts of Controller of Examinations, Director Distance Education and Registrar have been advertised vide a common advertisement Estab/NTW/C&R/17/2575 dated July 3, 2017, candidates have been shortlisted but no final decision, why nobody will answer for obvious reasons.

It seems accountability, transparency, credibility and integrity have all lost relevance in affairs of Jammu University as such it’s a fit case of CBI investigation into all appointments as what we have mentioned is just tip of the iceberg, how many more wards/relatives have been adjusted by hook or crook means till now are still unaccounted for and matter of thorough investigations. Autonomous J&K Bank has already learnt its lesson and with such prevalent scenario the Chancellor and UGC will be able to stem the rot in JU or the culprits will remain out of the reach of law. But as they say ultimately truth will prevail, but when, it is just a question of time.