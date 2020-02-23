Appointment Scam: Court rejects J&K Bank’s plea on releasing documents

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Special Judge Anticorruption Kashmir R.N Wattal on Saturday rejected the plea of J&K Bank for releasing the documents which were seized by the Anticorruption Bureau in appointment scam.

The court observed that police report has revealed that the instant case was registered at Police Station ACB Kashmir on June 8, 2019 after an e-mail was forwarded by ACB Hqrs J&K for appropriate action. “The email was bearing the name of complainant/sender as Syed Kounser Baihaqi, daughter of Gh. Mohammad Baihaqi, resident of Dandoosa. It was alleged in the email that backdoor appointments (banking Attendants and Assistant Banking Associates) are order of day in J&K Bank. “Since 2014, more than 3000 illegal appointments have been made in above mentioned cadre throwing all the norms to the winds by appointing PDP Party workers in the concerned Bank, hundreds of sweepers are working in different branches from past 10 years on meager pay, but were never regularized due to financial constraints”, the email alleged. Thereafter, following the registration of FIR, search warrant was obtained from the court of CJM Srinagar to search and seize the relevant record/documents related to illegal and fraudulent appointments under investigation. Consequently, the personal files of the suspected illegal appointees mentioned in the complaint were obtained from HRD Section of J&K Bank. During investigation, it came to fore that Haameem Nusrat niece of Ex-Chairman Pervaiz Ahmad Nengroo was also appointed without following due procedure. Thereafter, temporary engagement files/ orders/ re-engagement/ orders and the regularizations/ orders of the beneficiaries i.e. ABAs/BAS were seized from Corporate office of J&K Bank. The investigation concluded with establishment of the offences in terms of Section 5(2) of P.C. Act and Section 120-B RPC against the accused officers/officials and beneficiaries, the sanction for launching prosecution under Section 6 of J&K P.C. Act against in-service officers/officials of the bank was obtained from the competent authority and four Challans in case FIR No.10/2019 have been produced before the court, the seized relevant record in the instant case was filed before the court and same is lying with the custody of this court. Another case under FIR No.01/2020 has been recently registered in Police Station ACB Kashmir pertaining to the rest of illegal appointments with effect from the year 2009, and the record seized in case FIR No.10/2019 is required in the investigation of case under FIR No.01/2020 for appropriate and logical disposal of the case”, the court observed citing police report and added that the bank has sought the release of personal files of Assistant Banking Associates and Banking Attendants seized in case FIR No.10/2019 under Section 5(2) P.C. Act read with 120-B RPC.

“The aforesaid record has been deposited in the court and the same forms the matrix of FIR No.10/2019. The record is voluminous packed in 13 trunks. The record/ personal files pertain to Assistant Banking Associates and Banking Attendants who are alleged to have appointed by backdoor appointments throwing the recruitment rules of the concerned bank to winds. These appointees are alleged to be the kiths and kins of influential politicians and bureaucrats. Their backdoor recruitment has denied the right of participation of young meritorious graduates in the recruitment process in the State now Union Territory. The appointees have not been recruited by following due recruitment process”, the court observed adding that the bank officials in conspiracy with the politicians have made mockery of whole recruitment process therefore for all intents and purposes the recruitment of aforesaid appointees is not legal but purely illegal.

“Obviously the reason for the release of these service files is not supported with any cogent reason instead same is absurd. Another aspect of the case is that these service files are required by ACB for investigation of FIR No.01/2020 that has been registered recently. The investigation in the said FIR is in its infancy, as such the release of the files/ documents in original or in Photostat shall hamper the further investigation in the said FIR”, the court observed. With these observations, the court dismissed the application filed by J&K Bank.