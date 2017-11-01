Appointment of Interlocutor time-buying tactic: Separatists

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Kashmiri separatist leaders on Tuesday said the appointment of former IB chief Dineshwar Sharma as the Centre’s representative was nothing more than time-buying tactic “adopted under international pressure and regional compulsions”.
Hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, head of moderate Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik issued a joint statement here, giving their first reaction eight days after Sharma’s appointment was announced.
They said that Sharma’s assertion that he is coming to Kashmir with the directive from the government to “restore peace” rather than addressing the dispute or its resolution “limits the scope of any engagement” with him and makes it an exercise in futility.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shatrughan Sinha was offered “Ittefaq’: Sonakshi Sinha
There is danger in playing to the gallery: Manoj Bajpayee
Harvey Weinstein offered Rose McGowan USD 1M to keep quiet
Katrina turns Alia’s fitness coach, gives her hard time in gym
I would love to do a travel show: Tabu
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper