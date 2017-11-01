Appointment of Interlocutor time-buying tactic: Separatists

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Kashmiri separatist leaders on Tuesday said the appointment of former IB chief Dineshwar Sharma as the Centre’s representative was nothing more than time-buying tactic “adopted under international pressure and regional compulsions”.

Hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, head of moderate Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik issued a joint statement here, giving their first reaction eight days after Sharma’s appointment was announced.

They said that Sharma’s assertion that he is coming to Kashmir with the directive from the government to “restore peace” rather than addressing the dispute or its resolution “limits the scope of any engagement” with him and makes it an exercise in futility.