Appoint petitioner as SI under RBA category: HC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Sanjeev Kumar of State High Court on Monday directed State to appoint petitioner Waseem Javaid Khan as Sub-Inspector in J&K Armed Police under RBA category.

The court direction came in a petition filed by Waseem Javaid Khan challenging the order issued by respondent vide No.368 of 2014 dated February 13, 2014, through which the claim of the petitioner for his appointment on aforesaid post was rejected.

After hearing both the sides, the court observed that a person acquires the status of being a resident of backward area by being a resident of that area and having resided there continuously for a period of 15 years. “The issuance of the certificate by the competent authority is only a declaration of the status. A person claiming such status can participate in a selection process even on the basis of an under-process certificate issued by the competent authority and the certificate of category issued even after cut-off date and before conclusion of the selection can be enteratined and such person is given the benefit. The legal position on the point is well settled”, the court added and allowed the petition with the direction to respondent to issue formal order of appointment in favour of the petitioner as Sub Inspector in the Armed Wing of J&K Police, within a period of two months from the date a certified copy of this order is served. “The petitioner shall be entitled to his appointment retrospectively with effect from the date the candidates selected along with him were so appointed. The retrospective effect however shall be on notional basis and the petitioner would be entitled to monitory benefits from the date of issuance of the appointment order”, the court held.