Apple India held guilty of selling defective handset to consumer

JAMMU: The District Consumer Forum, Jammu has directed Apple India to replace defective handset of the complainant with a new one of the same model.

The complainant namely Rajat Gupta stated in his complaint that he had purchased an Apple I Phone X 256 GB in November, 2017 but the same was marred by defects. Further allegation of complainant is that he approached the authorized service centre of Apple to rectify the defects which were manufacturing in nature but the service centre failed to rectify the same.

It was averred that the complainant was facing a delay of 7 to 8 seconds in receiving the phone call and the handset would often stuck at Apple logo and despite repeated visits to the service center, the service center failed to rectify the defect in the handset. In support of his complaint, the complainant has annexed three job cards which substantiate the fact that the handset was suffering from a manufacturing defect. Despite repeated requests of the complainant to replace his handset, the service centre neither replaced the handset nor could rectify the defect which was a manufacturing one which constrained the complainant to approach the consumer court.

In response to the court’s notice, the company filed its reply and after going through the whole case with evidence on record the court held that it is manifestly clear that within a short span of its purchase, the handset started giving trouble to the complainant, whereas, despite repeated visits to the authorized service centre, the handset could not be made workable. The court has further observed that the company should have redressed the grievances of the complainant who spent huge money and banked upon such multinational brand, however, the company chose to multiply the suffering of the complainant which of course is unwarranted and unexpected from such brand and in light of such observations, the court has allowed the complaint filed by the complainant with a direction to the company i.e. Apple India and its service centre to replace the defective handset of the complainant with a new one.