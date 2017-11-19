What is seen as a venture to win over the fragmented section, the opposition parties including National Conference and Congress see the package announced by the Centre as a devious attempt to divert attention from core issues that plague the militancy infested State. The envisaged influx of funds no doubt was expected to keep the voices of resentment silent which has been till date harping on biased treatment. It would also assuage the hurt feelings no doubt but won’t be able to remove the chasm created by the separatists elements but would be able to stem the rot thus ushering an era of hope and development for the coming generation. The Centre has been time -to-time infusing funds for development but the irony has been that most of the Central schemes never have met their targets or the funds fully and judicially utilised resultant effecting sectors like public transport, horticulture, health, education, rural sanitation and drinking water supply schemes and many other remaining deprived of the attention they needed. Most of the hilly and far off areas are even today away from the development map. The ground situation in all these areas is the same as it was at the time of independence. This appease one, neglect other theory of the State as well as Union Governments have resulted in negative results with widening the social divide with more and more youth joining the ranks of militancy. How so far the government agencies may refute any such development the reality is that Islamic State is finding sympathisers here may be in small numbers which is a dangerous trend. Even the security forces have said that terror outfits across the border are intact and training camps are active and have not ruled out the speculation of ISIS influence especially in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. So both Union and State Governments will have to revisit the appeasing policy floated and practiced in Jammu and Kashmir so that further damage can be checked in terms of widening social divide.