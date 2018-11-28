Appeal to Governor

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Job Aspirants under the PM’s employment package for Kashmiri Migrants vide J&K SSB advertisement notification No. 04 of 2017, are in gloom and despair. Even after regular protests and Dharnas given by the job seekers under this package against the government for its complete failure to implement this much talked about job package in letter and spirit, nothing substantial has happened till date. It is indeed very sorry state of affairs that even after repeated requests and pleas by the job hunters, the J&K Service Selection Board keeps on delaying this job package which is very dejected and disturbing phenomenon. It is noteworthy to mention here that around 1,500 posts were advertised by the recruitment board under this package for Kashmiri migrants last year and the whole recruitment process was expected to be executed under fast-track basis but very ironically nothing of that sort happened. It is also in place to mention here that these jobs were provided to Kashmiri migrants under SRO-412. However, government has also extended the benefits of this employment package to the non-migrant Pandits residing in the Kashmir Valley as well under SRO-425. But SRO-425 is being challenged in the High Court. The Court directed the authorities not to make any appointments under SRO-425. The fact of the matter is that the candidates under SRO-412 are large in number in comparison to those candidates who have applied under SRO-425. It is sheer injustice to the candidates who have applied under SRO-412 if their selection is halted due to the petition over SRO-425. It is high time now that the authorities must come forward with the selection lists of the eligible candidates under SRO-412 and till the petition over SRO-425 is being heard in the High Court, JKSSB can keep the recommendations of the SRO-425 candidates withheld citing genuine reason of pending petition in the Court of Justice.

Vivek Koul,

Gole Gujral Jammu.