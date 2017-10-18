Appeal against PIO LA for denying information under RTI: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing dismay over the refusal of the Assembly secretariat to provide the property details of a BJP MLA under RTI, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, on Tuesday ridiculed the government for making the most contemptuous mockery of the slogans of transparency, accountability and good governance.

He said that the PIO, Assembly Secretariat in response to an RTI filed by him seeking the property statements of an MLA from January 2015 onwards has stated that the information pertained to third party and hence could not be provided without the consent of the MLA.

Describing the reply as highly opprobrious and violation of RTI Act, he lampooned the desperate move of the concerned to conceal the information regarding assets raised by the legislator after having assumed public office.

He said that never before had such kind of reply been given by the Assembly Secretariat with regard to disclosure of assets raised by legislators during their respective tenures. He said that erstwhile MLAs had not only put their assets in public domain but the public was having full access into their property details which were provided by the Assembly Secretariat without any hitch or seeking consent of members. Have the rules been changed with regard to disclosure of assets by public men after the takeover of government by BJP-PDP, questioned Harsh while flaying the concerned authorities refusing to divulge the information sought under RTI. The most astonishing was the statement of Secretary Assembly to whose notice the denial of reply by the concerned PIO was brought by him, said Harsh. “You can approach the higher authority” was the response of the Secretary Assembly, regretted Harsh adding that he had filed an appeal against the PIO Legislative Assembly for concealment of property details of the said MLA and for giving a baseless reason for denying the information sought under RTI.

Describing the tall slogans of Saffron flavoured Central and State Governments of transparency and voluntary disclosures of assets of its leaders as eye wash, Singh said that the refusal to provide the asset details of its MLAs is not only gross violation of propriety and rule of law but also takes sheen off the anti corruption slogans of the govt.

Inviting the attention of the Governor towards the anarchy and disrespect for the rule of law by the very institution which made laws, Singh called for His Excellency’s indulgence in his capacity of custodian of law and Head of the Constitution.

He further revealed that the property details disallowed by the Assembly Secretariat pertained to an MLA who had raised a fully furnished palatial bunglow besides other moveable and immovable assets after his election as MLA despite the fact that he had publically claimed during the said elections to be having only Rs. 15,000 as cash and at bank. The said MLA had further withdrawn incentives and subsidies from Agriculture and Horticulture Deptts that were actually meant for poor and BPL families as revealed in RTI replies, lamented Harsh.