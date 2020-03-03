Apex Level Committee, Sub-Committees constituted for Khelo India Winter Games

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Monday constituted Apex Level Committee and Sub-Committees for successful hosting of Khelo India Winter Games in J&K which will be held at Gulmarg from March 7 to 11, 2020.

“An Apex level committee will be headed by Administrative Secretary, Youth Services & Sports Department as its Chairman while Managing Director, J&K Road Transport Corporation, Director General, Youth, Services & Sports, Director Information, J&K, Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Director Tourism, Kashmir, Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority, Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar and General Manager, JKTDC will be its Members,” reads the GAD order.

“The Apex level committee shall have overall coordination of the competitions/games, provision of logistic support and arrangements for transportation/accommodation and security for VIPs/Guests and also finalize the contents of the advertisements and cultural programmes besides making arrangement and approval of funds/budget for the conduct of the events/activities,” it stated and added, “the committee shall be hiring a professional agency for opening and closing ceremonies after fulfillment of codal formalities and any issue as may be brought to the notice of the Apex Committee by any of the Sub-Committee.”

“Accommodation /Transport Committee will be headed by Secretary, J&K Sports Council as its Chairman while Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority, General Manager, JKTDC, General Manager, J&K Road Transport Corporation, Kashmir, Assistant Director, Tourism, Gulmarg and representative of Winter Games Association of J&K/J&K Baseball Association/J&K Rugby Association/J&K Ice Stock Association will be its Members,” the order stated and added, “The committee shall finalize logistic arrangements including transportation/booking of suitable accommodation for VIPs/Guests and reception of guests at Airport and their movement to the site of accommodation.”

“Equipment Committee will be headed by Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports, Kashmir as its Chairman while Assistant Director, Tourism (Gulmarg), Kashmir, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir and Representative of Winter Games Association of J&K/J&K Baseball Association/J&K Rugby Association/ J&K Ice Stock Association will be its Members,” its further stated and added “The Committee shall arrange and provide equipments to the organizers.”

“Director, Archives, Archeology & Museums, J&K will be the Chairman of Press Publicity and Cultural Committee while Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Joint Director Tourism, Kashmir, Joint Director, Information, Kashmir, representative of J&K Sports Council and Representative of Winter Games Association of J&K/J&K Baseball Association/J&K Rugby Association/J&K Ice Stock Association will be its Members,” the order stated and added “The committee shall liaise with media persons for wide publicity of event/organizing cultural programmes and finalize the concept of the advertisement and Cultural Programmes to disseminate information related to the event through release of press notes and holding of press conferences under the guidance of Apex Committee.”

“Event Management Committee will comprise of Secretary, J&K Sports Council as Convener and Joint Director, Tourism, Kashmir, CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority, Deputy Director, Information, Kashmir, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir, representative of Winter Games Association of J&K/J&K Baseball Association/J&K Rugby Association/J&K Ice Stock Association as Members,” the order further stated.

“The Committee shall organize and finalize various activities at the venue of the events, coordinate with all the Departments for conduct of various activities/programmes during the winter games; and constitute technical committees for conduct and officiating the events in consultation with Winter Games Association of J&K/J&K Baseball Association/J&K Rugby Association/J&K Ice Stock Association,” it added.