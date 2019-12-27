Apex Level Committee re-constituted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday re-constituted Apex Level Committee for providing financial assistance to the Institutions/ individuals.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of Apex Level Committee for providing financial assistance to the Institutions/individuals under various schemes launched by the Government of India,” reads the GAD order.

The Apex Level Committee will be headed by Administrative Secretary, Culture Department as its chairman while Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department or his representative not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Director Planning, Culture Department; Director Finance, Culture Department; Director, Colleges and Two experts (to be nominated by the Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages in consultation with the Culture Department) will be its Members

“The Committee to examine the cases of Institutions/ individuals for providing financial assistance under various schemes launched by the Government of India and to clear the cases for consideration by Government of India with specific recommendations,” the order stated and added “Further, the proposals from Colleges and Universities shall be routed through Higher Education Department.”

The Committee shall be serviced by the Culture Department.