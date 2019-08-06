AP people hail centre’s decision on Kashmir

Agency

Amaravati: Common people in Andhra Pradesh reacted positively to abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, hailing it as a “historic move” and crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Social media was abuzz with Hail India, Hail Modi messages while main political parties also welcomed the decision.

The Presidential notification revoking Article 370 and the Union Home Minister Amit Shahs statement on creation of Ladakh Union Territory and Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory were widely circulated on WhatsApp groups, with historic day for India, history re-written and the real Independence messages attached.

The general refrain among a cross-section of people was that only Modi could have taken such a bold decision.

In Vijayawada, lawyers were engaged in a discussion over the issue with a majority of them lauding the Centres move.

Its long overdue. At last the Modi displayed the courage to abolish 370, senior advocate K Ranga Rao said.

A grocer C Balakoteswara Rao said it would be interesting to see how the Central government handles the situation now.

Given all the hype on Kashmir for the last few days, peace is important now, he said.