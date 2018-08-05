Anvy flags off Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2018 awareness campaign

Share Share 0 Share 0

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: To bring awareness among masses, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Leh, Avny Lavasa flagged off cleanliness campaign here on Saturday under Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2018.

The awareness programme is being initiated by the Rural Development Department in view of the Mega Swachhata Survey being carried out for the whole month of August. Awareness programme will be carried out to every nook and corner of the district to educate the public about the need of keep their villages and towns clean.

Meanwhile, Ladakh Students Education Environment Action Forum (LEAF) has carried out a cleanliness drive from Khardongla to Choglamsar Jivetsal to spread awareness about clean and healthz environment.