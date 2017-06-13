Mumbai: After playing a friendly ghost in her last home production “Phillauri”, Anushka in and as “Pari” gives some serious haunting vibes.
The 29-year-old actress, who is producing the film under her banner Clean Slate Films, took to Twitter to share the intense poster of her character .
“Pari…First Look @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @paramspeak #PariFirstLook,” Anushka wrote alongside the poster.
The shooting of the film, which also features Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, starts today.
Anushka is co-producing the project with KriArj Entertainment.
Debutante Prosit Roy will direct the movie.
PTI
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Anushka Sharma releases haunting first look of ‘Pari’
I am ready to let it go: Katy Perry on feud with Taylor Swift
Weekly Horoscopes – This Week’s Horoscopes for All Signs
‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has action of international standard: Ali
A R Rahman to perform in UK on July 8
© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper