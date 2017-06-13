Anushka Sharma releases haunting first look of ‘Pari’

Mumbai: After playing a friendly ghost in her last home production “Phillauri”, Anushka in and as “Pari” gives some serious haunting vibes.

The 29-year-old actress, who is producing the film under her banner Clean Slate Films, took to Twitter to share the intense poster of her character .

“Pari…First Look @OfficialCSFilms @kriarj @paramspeak #PariFirstLook,” Anushka wrote alongside the poster.

The shooting of the film, which also features Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, starts today.

Anushka is co-producing the project with KriArj Entertainment.

Debutante Prosit Roy will direct the movie.

PTI