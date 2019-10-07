Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu Nigam to perform bhajans at Vaishno Devi shrine

STATE TIMES NEWS

Katra: Playback singers Anuradha Paudwal and Sonu Nigam are set to perform bhajans as part of a special aarti, to be held on Monday, at the holy cave shrine of Vaishno Devi, official said.

The programme, organised by Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), will be held on Mahanavami, which marks the last day of Navratra festival.

Paudwal and Nigam arrived in Jammu on Sunday, Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SMVDSB, said.

Sufi singer-BJP MP from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans, Gurdas Mann, Kavita Paudwal, Jaspinder Narula and Lakhwinder Wadali already performed at the shrine in the last week, Singh said. This Navratra, pilgrims caught the first glimpse of the gold-plated gate outside the cave.

“It is meant to be a permanent feature. The work on this started three months ago. It was in the last phase of completion before Navratra and was dedicated to pilgrims,” said Singh.

“The gate will have Goddess Lakshmi on one side and prayers carved on the other. The upper portion will have Goddess Durga, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman along with others. The base of the gate will be made of silver, which will be plated with gold,” he added.

Around 11 kg of gold, 1,100 kg of silver and 1,200 kg of copper have been used to build the gate, which was formally dedicated to pilgrims on October 1.

Over 3 lakh pilgrims visited Vaishno Devi during Navratra to pay obeisance, the officials said on Thursday.

The cave shrine witnessed a footfall of over 40,000 pilgrims daily since the beginning of the festival from September 29, they said.