Anupam Kher to star in medical drama ‘New Amsterdam’?

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to feature in medical drama “New Amsterdam”.

The 63-year-old actor will star as Dr Vijay Kapoor, a neurologist, in the show which has been picked up to be a series at the NBC.

Kher, who shot for the pilot of the show in the US for over a month, says he is excited to be a part of the series.

“NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ is anticipated as the next big thing in international television. I’m glad that the medical drama has been selected among other shows of NBC for this upcoming season. It’s quite an interesting show and the role is challenging enough to push the envelope as an actor,” the actor said in a statement.

A renowned name in international cinema for years, Kher recently bagged a BAFTA nomination for “The Boy with a Topknot” and will also be seen in BBC’s “Mrs Wilson”.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series also stars Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.

Kher and Agyeman have previously together worked in Netflix’s sci-fi drama “Sense8”.

“New Amsterdam” has been directed by Kate Dennis and produced by David Schulner, Peter Hortan and Universal Television. (PTI)