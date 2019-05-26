Anti-terrorism Week concludes at KNIT

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Week long programmes creating awareness against terrorism came to an end on Saturday with different cultural programmes at Kotwal National Institute of Teaching (KNIT) Talab Tillo, here.

The week-long event was started on May 21, the International Anti-Terrorism Day.

Today a special assembly was marked for the occasion. The students presented various programmes including poem recitation, speeches, paper reading and other cultural items. Skit highlighting the fate of two brothers one of whom had joined army to serve the motherland, is killed fighting the terrorist, his own brother turned terrorist. One brother earns the love and respect of the nation and the other eliminated and killed as unwanted blot on humanity.

Director of the School, Prof J.L Kotwal in his address termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory as victory against terrorism and impressed upon the students to be vigilant against terrorism.

The programme was organised by Leena, Asha and Hancy and was conducted by Aneesha, teachers of the school. Assembly was also addressed by Principal, Bimla Balloria.